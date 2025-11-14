General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,790 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,672,023,000 after buying an additional 6,395,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,383,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $676,322,000 after acquiring an additional 316,196 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,746,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,482,000 after acquiring an additional 594,217 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 146.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $629,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 17.5% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $603,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 753,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $45,185,514.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 433,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,989,943.65. The trade was a 63.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $408,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,380.35. The trade was a 43.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,298,064 shares of company stock worth $138,050,080. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Argus set a $78.00 target price on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut General Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on General Motors from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

General Motors Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:GM opened at $71.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

