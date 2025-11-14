Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 6,335 Shares of Snap Inc. $SNAP

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,483,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,841 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930,766 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,526,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,977,000 after buying an additional 499,395 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,925,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,325,000 after buying an additional 324,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 38.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,777,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,612,000 after buying an additional 1,336,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 60,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $437,126.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,143,452 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,550.84. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajit Mohan sold 184,287 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $1,323,180.66. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,492,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,432,603.08. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,510,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,741,723. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snap from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. New Street Research downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Snap from $8.70 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Snap

Snap Stock Down 5.8%

Snap stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 0.89. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $13.28.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Snap has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.