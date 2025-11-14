Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $308,000 in Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth about $11,086,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,070,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 84,998 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 351.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 55,121 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $15.51 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25.
In other news, Director Angela Sun sold 6,800 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $108,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,897.96. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. JMP Securities set a $19.00 target price on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
