Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $308,000 in Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth about $11,086,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,070,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 84,998 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 351.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 55,121 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $15.51 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25.

Insider Activity

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Cushman & Wakefield has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Angela Sun sold 6,800 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $108,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,897.96. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. JMP Securities set a $19.00 target price on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.