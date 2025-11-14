Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. $IIPR

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 50.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IIPR opened at $50.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average is $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $112.82.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $64.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 45.80%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.2%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IIPR

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.