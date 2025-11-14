Metis Global Partners LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 424.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 61.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 61.1% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $95.46.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 92.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on SWKS. Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Skyworks Solutions from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

