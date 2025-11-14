Metis Global Partners LLC Has $221,000 Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 37.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $4,606,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,824.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,812.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,891.97. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,473.62 and a one year high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $41.51 by $3.11. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCNCA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,400.00 to $2,190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,157.50.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

