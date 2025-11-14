Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 1,544 Shares of Toast, Inc. $TOST

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,601,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,978,000 after buying an additional 6,606,245 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Toast by 17.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,454,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,686 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,650,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,203,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $56,473,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $61,555.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 900,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,995,382.56. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $71,826.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 151,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,995.02. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,259 shares of company stock worth $2,299,020. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOST opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.37 and a beta of 1.94. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Toast had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Toast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $42.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

