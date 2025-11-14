Assurant, Inc. $AIZ Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 68.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,479,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,285,000 after buying an additional 323,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,051,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,054,000 after acquiring an additional 310,455 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,095,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 73.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,577,000 after purchasing an additional 118,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Assurant by 30.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 367,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,688,000 after purchasing an additional 85,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 13,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total value of $3,026,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,666,356.44. The trade was a 13.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 22,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Trading Up 0.3%

Assurant stock opened at $227.07 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $174.97 and a one year high of $230.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%. Assurant has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.062-$13.512 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 19.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $255.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.17.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

