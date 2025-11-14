Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $42,591.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,933,581.79. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total value of $2,732,760.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,127,455.20. This trade represents a 30.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $178.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.53.

Shares of NBIX opened at $144.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.63 and its 200-day moving average is $132.42. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $157.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.22.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $794.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.61 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

