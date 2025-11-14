Metis Global Partners LLC Buys New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,675,000 after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 29.3% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at $1,330,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $154.96 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.50 and a twelve month high of $203.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.09 and a 200 day moving average of $158.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.92%.Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 542,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,365,831.38. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,575,300 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GNRC shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $217.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.06.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

