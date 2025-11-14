2,949 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.5% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HSIC. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $79.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $73.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $82.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.