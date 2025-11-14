Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Purchased by Burling Wealth Partners LLC

Burling Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 62.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.2% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.50.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.4%

LOW opened at $231.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.51 and its 200-day moving average is $237.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $280.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

