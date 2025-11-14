Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Shares Sold by Burling Wealth Partners LLC

Burling Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 960.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, Director Lance M. Fritz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,945.48. This represents a 324.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Compass Point cut Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.25.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ FISV opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

