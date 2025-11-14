Burling Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NET. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $213.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of -711.93 and a beta of 2.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.77 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $3,159,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 998,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,244,077.45. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.83, for a total value of $632,091.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 495,191 shares in the company, valued at $124,208,758.53. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 638,060 shares of company stock worth $133,217,328 in the last three months. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

