Burling Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Burling Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $339.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.12. The company has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

