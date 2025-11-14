Donoghue Forlines LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $195.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.66. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.52.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

