Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 16,726 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,726 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $46,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $843.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $779.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 3.9%

NYSE:GS opened at $806.56 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $841.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $784.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $707.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $241.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

