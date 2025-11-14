Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 4,778 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $24,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $529.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 128.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $497.35 and its 200-day moving average is $470.67. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $298.00 and a one year high of $566.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total value of $3,835,482.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,108,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,213,210.98. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total transaction of $1,152,330.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,815,405.86. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

