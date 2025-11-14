Burling Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Burling Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,341 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 31,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $146.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.20 and its 200 day moving average is $133.31. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $148.11.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.72%.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

