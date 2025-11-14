Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 481,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 106,614 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $34,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 344.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,694,842,000 after buying an additional 20,688,013 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in NIKE by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043,180 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,051,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,182,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 2.9%

NKE opened at $66.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $82.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp set a $90.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 16,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,980.92. The trade was a 308.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.