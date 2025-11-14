Calamos Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,001 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 192,106 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 15.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 163,899 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

Itau Unibanco Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ITUB. Zacks Research downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itau Unibanco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

