Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 29,570 Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Five Below as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Five Below by 653.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1,097.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 1,940.9% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth $66,000.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other Five Below news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $119,763.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,309.78. This represents a 7.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Five Below from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Five Below Trading Down 3.7%

Five Below stock opened at $147.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.20.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

