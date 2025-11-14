Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.7727.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,678.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $104.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.56. The stock has a market cap of $155.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $85.98 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

