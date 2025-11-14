Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) vs. Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE) Financial Comparison

Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE – Get Free Report) and Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Jushi shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Hybrid Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of Jushi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hybrid Energy and Jushi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A Jushi -25.15% N/A -15.07%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jushi $257.52 million 0.41 -$48.78 million ($0.33) -1.64

This table compares Hybrid Energy and Jushi”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hybrid Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jushi.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hybrid Energy and Jushi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hybrid Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Jushi 0 0 0 1 4.00

Given Hybrid Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hybrid Energy is more favorable than Jushi.

Summary

Jushi beats Hybrid Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hybrid Energy

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates fuel production and other energy companies. It acquires companies with traditional and proven fuel production, photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal technologies. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was formerly known as Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. in September 2009. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Reno, Nevada. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. is in reorganization.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of cannabis for medical and adult-use markets. The company offers flower, extracts, concentrates, edibles, oil, pre-rolls, tinctures, capsules, softgels, cannabis-infused gummies and ultra-premium chocolate, and topicals products, as well as vaporization devices and cartridges under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. It is also involved in the bulk wholesale of refined cannabinoids and terpenes. In addition, the company operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature’s Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. It markets its products to local dispensaries and large multi-state operators. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

