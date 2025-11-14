Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $277.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.1333.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $251.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th.

In other Equifax news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total transaction of $1,176,779.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,634.16. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 27,959 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total transaction of $6,461,324.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,032,047.40. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,270 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,837. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $207.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.47. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. Equifax has a 12-month low of $199.98 and a 12-month high of $281.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 11.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

