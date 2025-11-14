Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Chandler Asset Management Inc.

Chandler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 5.9% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 58,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 40,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 54,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $329.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $329.21 and its 200-day moving average is $310.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.