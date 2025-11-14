Ignite Planners LLC Buys Shares of 3,524,681 Procure Space ETF $UFO

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,524,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,299,000. Procure Space ETF makes up about 15.0% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ignite Planners LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Procure Space ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $779,000.

Shares of Procure Space ETF stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. Procure Space ETF has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $41.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93. The company has a market cap of $132.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.24.

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

