Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $838,404,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,510,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,275,000 after acquiring an additional 856,928 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 875,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,820,000 after purchasing an additional 686,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,989.9% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 662,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,457,000 after purchasing an additional 646,396 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $187.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.19. The firm has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $189.97.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

