Ignite Planners LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF $BBUS

Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $320,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 15.4%

BATS:BBUS opened at $121.55 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $86.94 and a 1-year high of $115.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.30.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

