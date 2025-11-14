Jeffrey Fielkow Purchases 2,000 Shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Stock

TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Fielkow bought 2,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.46 per share, with a total value of $62,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,363.38. The trade was a 12.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TriMas Trading Down 2.0%

TRS opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriMas Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.64.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $269.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.05 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.35%.The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. TriMas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TriMas Corporation will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TriMas in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on TriMas from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriMas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

