Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landstar System in a report released on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LSTR. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Landstar System from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Landstar System from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Landstar System from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LSTR

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.62. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $119.32 and a 52 week high of $190.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Landstar System by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Landstar System by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.