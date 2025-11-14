Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Macquarie from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of PTON stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.33. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 146,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $1,224,656.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,815.65. This trade represents a 38.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 127,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $995,147.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 110,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,658.34. The trade was a 53.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,834,177 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,695. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 110,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 471,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

