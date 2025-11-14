Nicolas Jammet Acquires 18,115 Shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Jammet acquired 18,115 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $99,813.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,813.65. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Sweetgreen Price Performance
Shares of SG stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $705.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.94.
Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $172.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.29 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SG. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $8.00 price objective on Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.
Sweetgreen Company Profile
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
