Q2 EPS Estimate for Group 1 Automotive Boosted by Analyst

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $10.32. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s FY2026 earnings at $43.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $48.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $435.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $478.88.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of GPI stock opened at $391.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.73. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $355.91 and a one year high of $490.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.64 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.90 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 23.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 230.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth about $723,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.34, for a total transaction of $3,285,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,939,731.78. The trade was a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

