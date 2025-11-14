Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tempus AI from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen cut shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of Tempus AI stock opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. Tempus AI has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $104.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 4.86.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.89 million. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 73.21% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.Tempus AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tempus AI will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $445,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,128,750. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,390. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,061,282 shares of company stock worth $84,650,781. Insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Tempus AI by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Tempus AI by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in Tempus AI by 3,761.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

