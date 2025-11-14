Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research cut Pagaya Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pagaya Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 9.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PGY opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 5.83. Pagaya Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a positive return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $350.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pagaya Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tami Rosen sold 15,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $461,748.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,002.13. This trade represents a 34.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 14,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $536,053.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,009.86. The trade was a 19.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,081 shares of company stock worth $3,475,010. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Pagaya Technologies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pagaya Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 21.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.