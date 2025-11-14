Soleil Boughton Sells 2,637 Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $112,151.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 155,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,555.68. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 27th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,637 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $132,113.70.

On Monday, October 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,637 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $143,400.06.

On Monday, September 29th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,637 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $155,029.23.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,637 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $133,168.50.

On Monday, August 25th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,571 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $114,486.63.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $72.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $598.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 20.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

