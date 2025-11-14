Northland Capmk Has Bearish Forecast for CVE:STC Q2 Earnings

Sangoma Technologies Corporation (CVE:STC – Free Report) – Northland Capmk lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, November 10th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.