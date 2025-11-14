Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carter’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carter’s’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Carter’s had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business had revenue of $757.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRI. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Carter’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Carter’s from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Carter’s stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Carter’s by 313.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter worth $3,295,000.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

