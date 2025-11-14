Q2 Earnings Forecast for AKBA Issued By HC Wainwright

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akebia Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akebia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on AKBA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $466.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.62. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 23.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.