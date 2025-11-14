Capital Investment Counsel Inc Trims Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,839,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,648,000 after acquiring an additional 389,490 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,994,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,323,000 after purchasing an additional 74,230 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.4% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,641,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 69.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,848,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,529,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,997,000 after buying an additional 286,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $103.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average of $99.78. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $118.06.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $119,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,769.40. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,208.48. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

