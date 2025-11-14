Analyzing Gamehaus (GMHS) and The Competition

Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Gamehaus and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gamehaus
|$118.05 million
|$3.96 million
|33.67
|Gamehaus Competitors
|$2.58 billion
|$19.42 million
|13.36
Gamehaus’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gamehaus. Gamehaus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Gamehaus and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gamehaus
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Gamehaus Competitors
|-124.74%
|-38.25%
|-2.02%
Risk and Volatility
Institutional and Insider Ownership
63.7% of Gamehaus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Gamehaus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Gamehaus beats its competitors on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
About Gamehaus
Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is a mobile game developer and publisher. Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.
