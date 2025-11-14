Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives $71.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.5714.

MC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut Moelis & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of MC opened at $62.99 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $356.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.14 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 47.11% and a net margin of 15.98%.The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $189,639.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $515,544.68. This represents a 26.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at about $7,840,000. Limestone Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

