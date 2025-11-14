IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. $IDYA Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,404 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.75% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $32,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,092,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,424,000 after buying an additional 33,286 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 589,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 90,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 547,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 424,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 467,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of IDYA opened at $31.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.14. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $33.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $207.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research set a $30.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IDEAYA Biosciences

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.