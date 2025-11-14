Boston Partners Sells 64,118 Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,118 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.15% of Americold Realty Trust worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 49.2% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 182,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 60,276 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 30.8% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $663.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.51 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -418.18%.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.