CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 558 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 815,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,553,000 after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 147,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc now owns 75,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Cfra Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $110.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.45. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $93.30 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -32.09%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

