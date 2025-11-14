Head-To-Head Analysis: ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) & Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) and ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Asahi Kasei and ASP Isotopes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asahi Kasei 3.95% 7.41% 3.53% ASP Isotopes -2,181.62% -239.22% -98.70%

Risk and Volatility

Asahi Kasei has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASP Isotopes has a beta of 3.28, suggesting that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asahi Kasei 0 2 0 0 2.00 ASP Isotopes 1 0 1 0 2.00

ASP Isotopes has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.50%. Given ASP Isotopes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ASP Isotopes is more favorable than Asahi Kasei.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of ASP Isotopes shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of ASP Isotopes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Asahi Kasei and ASP Isotopes”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asahi Kasei $19.95 billion 0.57 $890.97 million $1.37 11.82 ASP Isotopes $4.14 million 180.50 -$32.33 million ($1.27) -6.30

Asahi Kasei has higher revenue and earnings than ASP Isotopes. ASP Isotopes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asahi Kasei, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Asahi Kasei beats ASP Isotopes on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene. The company also offers lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators, plastic optical fibers, artificial suede, nylon 66 filament, polyamide 66, polyacetal, polyphenyene ether, polypropylene compounds, 3D cubic knitted fabric, noise suppression sheets, audio devices, photosensitive polyimide/PBO precursor, latent hardeners, glass fabrics, specialty products, explosion-bonded metal clads, lining fabrics, cupro and stretch fibers, oil-water separators, cellulose nanobeads, and flame-resistant and synthetic fiber; magnetic, current, and gas sensors; deodorizing, spunbond, cupro, multifunctional, and heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven; and ecorise, biocradle, and bemliese products. It provides bags and containers; cooking products; cleaners; plastic packet cutting products; cyclohexyl methacrylate, bonded anchors, and microcrystalline cellulose; pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents, dialyzers, therapeutic apheresis, virus removal filters, defibrillators, AEDs, automated CPRs, fluid resuscitation pumps, wearable defibrillators, temperature management systems, and data solutions; construction materials; and remodeling services, as well as develops homes and apartments. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc., a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

