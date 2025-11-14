Fiera Capital Corp Has $18.45 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC cut their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Accenture from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $247.58 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $163.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total transaction of $1,459,250.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,685.38. The trade was a 40.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

