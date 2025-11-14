Savant Capital LLC Purchases 1,285 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,051,000 after buying an additional 22,334 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 158.6% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVLT. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CommVault Systems from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $189.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CommVault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.10.

CommVault Systems Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $126.62 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.45 and a 12 month high of $200.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.40 and a 200-day moving average of $174.58.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $448.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CommVault Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CommVault Systems

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 15,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,713,584.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,787,704.37. The trade was a 17.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Leigh Dirico sold 14,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $2,716,717.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,225,957.46. This represents a 24.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,019,157. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

See Also

