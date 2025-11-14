Simplex Trading LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,341,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,147,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,296,000 after acquiring an additional 460,276 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,123,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,963,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,709,000 after acquiring an additional 264,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 250.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 348,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 248,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR opened at $74.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average is $73.67. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0006 per share. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

